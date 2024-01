Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions all won their playoff games on Saturday and Sunday, but there was one person who stood out above the rest, and she did not even play a single snap.

Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk, turned out to be the real MVP, and she did not need to play in subzero temperatures to standout. She was revealed to be the creator behind some of the viral fashions that celebrities and WAGs were seen wearing at the games.

Taylor Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium sporting a giant Travis Kelce jacket with the Chiefs star’s name and number emblazoned on the back, the sleeves and in the front. The outfit quickly went viral as Peacock cameras caught her heading into the building.

Swift’s new bestie, Brittany Mahomes, was also wearing a giant jacket as well, but in support of her husband, Patrick Mahomes.

Farther north, Juszczyk’s jacket was seen on the shoulders of actor Taylor Lautner. Lautner was seen at Ford Field on Sunday supporting the Lions as they picked up a victory over the Los Angeles Rams. He wore Aidan Hutchinson on his jacket.

Kristin Juszczyk was everywhere. She posted the inner workings of her style on her Instagram. She also showcased some of the other work she did for Kyle Juszczyk’s teammates.

The star fullback hyped up his wife along the way.

"She’s an absolute star!" he wrote on X.

Last week, Kristin revealed she has also done other work for Simone Biles, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Brittany Mahomes.