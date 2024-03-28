Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

Kristin Juszczyk describes having 'imposter syndrome' as fashion designs took off

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner were among those to wear her designs

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of Pro Bowler Kyle Juszczyk, was the talk of the NFL playoffs as Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner were among those wearing her fashion designs, which eventually garnered her a license to sell her outfits.

Juszczyk was asked about the "whirlwind of change" in a question on her Instagram Stories and admitted to having "imposter syndrome."

Kristin Juszczyk smiles

Kristin Juszczyk wears a custom-made jacket in support of her husband, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, before the NFC Championship game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024. (Kelley L Cox-USA Today Sports)

"I keep pinching myself to make sure I’m awake," she wrote. "All I’ve ever wanted was to be (an) entrepreneur and to start my own life."

She showed off a picture of her iPhone lock screen showing the things that have been important to her. She said it was her lock screen for the last year.

"It’s hard sometimes not to have imposter syndrome when you start to have success, so I struggle with that, but I’m trying to just keep my head down and focus on my main goal, which is to get this line off the ground!

Kristin Juszczyk with her big jacket

Kristin Juszczyk arrives before Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on Feb. 11, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today Sports)

"Also I had to white out some things (because) those are hopefully coming soon."

While Swift and Lautner wearing her designs seemed to be the height of her success so far, she has been designing for quite some time. 

She even partnered with State Farm, which allowed actor Kevin Miles to wear a Caitlin Clark-inspired design for the final regular-season home game of her career earlier this month.

Kristin Juszczyk in the divisional round

Kristin Juszczyk before the NFC divisional round game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Jan. 20, 2024. (Kyle Terada-USA Today Sports)

She appears to be poised to have another great nine months.

