Kobe Bryant helps high school students trying to skip final exam

Even as a retiree, Kobe Bryant comes through in the clutch – but instead of sinking last-minute shots for the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant is now scoring one for a group of Texas high school students.

April, who attends San Benito High School, tweeted at Bryant on Friday to let him know about how her class had been challenged by her history teacher, Albert E. Torruco.

“If Kobe Bryant tweets a shoutout to San Benito High by 12/17, US History won’t take the scheduled final exam next week and will instead take an alternate exam,” the message said.

April tweeted at the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar: “Help my class out !!”

A few hours later, Bryant responded: “Alternate exam? How about no exam at all.”

April thanked Bryant on social media, but it wasn’t clear whether the exam was canceled or the teacher issued a new exam. April said her class would find out Monday.