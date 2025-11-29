Expand / Collapse search
New York Knicks

Knicks star robbed of $185K in watches and jewelry at Manhattan hotel in September: report

Hart was reportedly staying at the Dominick Hotel

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Josh Hart may be a fan favorite in New York, but even he is not immune to being a victim of theft in the Big Apple.

The New York Knicks star guard was robbed of $185,000 worth of watches and a bracelet in September, according to the New York Post.

The outlet reported that Hart, who lives in nearby Westchester, was in Manhattan for an event nearly three months ago and was staying at the Dominick Hotel when he found out his watch case was missing.

Josh Hart

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart reacts to a call during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.  (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

Hart was in the city for a Sept. 6 event alongside Ben Stiller and Eli Manning in Central Park but checked into the hotel a day prior. He reported the robbery the following Monday.

In the NFL, Shedeur Sanders had his home broken into during his NFL debut earlier this month. Fellow quarterbacks Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs had their homes broken into last season. Travis Kelce, Mahomes’ Chiefs teammate, also had a break-in the same day as his quarterback while they were at a game.

Josh Hart looks to pass

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart passes the ball against the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 31, 2025. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

BEARS COACH GOES TOPLESS IN WILD LOCKER ROOM CELEBRATION AFTER DOMINATING EAGLES

Four Chilean nationals were arrested for Burrow's burglary.

Hart is averaging 10.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in 17 games this season. The Knicks are among the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals, something they have not done since 1999.

Josh Hart reacts during game

New York Knicks' Josh Hart reacts to the announcement that he was being ejected from the game against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, April 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

New York is 12-6 on the season, going 9-1 at home but 3-5 in away games. They are currently the fourth seed in the East behind the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, the latter of whom are already 1-2 against this season.

