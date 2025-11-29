Knicks star robbed of $185K in watches and jewelry at Manhattan hotel in September: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Josh Hart may be a fan favorite in New York, but even he is not immune to being a victim of theft in the Big Apple.

The New York Knicks star guard was robbed of $185,000 worth of watches and a bracelet in September, according to the New York Post.

The outlet reported that Hart, who lives in nearby Westchester, was in Manhattan for an event nearly three months ago and was staying at the Dominick Hotel when he found out his watch case was missing.

Hart was in the city for a Sept. 6 event alongside Ben Stiller and Eli Manning in Central Park but checked into the hotel a day prior. He reported the robbery the following Monday.

In the NFL, Shedeur Sanders had his home broken into during his NFL debut earlier this month. Fellow quarterbacks Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs had their homes broken into last season. Travis Kelce, Mahomes’ Chiefs teammate, also had a break-in the same day as his quarterback while they were at a game.

Four Chilean nationals were arrested for Burrow's burglary.

Hart is averaging 10.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in 17 games this season. The Knicks are among the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals, something they have not done since 1999.

New York is 12-6 on the season, going 9-1 at home but 3-5 in away games. They are currently the fourth seed in the East behind the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, the latter of whom are already 1-2 against this season.

