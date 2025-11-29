Bears coach goes topless in wild locker room celebration after dominating Eagles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chicago Bears are out to prove they are for real, and their Black Friday victory may have very well done it.

The Bears went on the road to Philadelphia and dismantled the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles with a 24-15 win.

The Bears dominated on the ground, rushing for 281 yards. For the first time since 1985, they had two 100-yard rushers in the same game.

After the game, though, the party was on in the locker room, and first-year head coach Ben Johnson found himself right in the thick of it, partying shirtless and leading a chant.

"Good, better, best. Never let it rest 'til your good gets better and your better gets best," Bears players and Johnson shouted after the head coach flexed his muscles.

Johnson's exuberance bubbled over in the locker room — though there was an apparent method to his toplessness. The Wieners Circle, a Chicago hot dog stand, offered free hot dogs if Johnson took off his shirt after any victory this season.

"These guys just feel pretty good about what they just did," Johnson said before video of his celebration emerged. "It was hard to go on the road and beat a good team like that."

Last season, the Bears' Thanksgiving loss at Detroit led to the firing of coach Matt Eberflus and was their sixth straight of what ballooned into a 10-game losing streak. A year later, the Bears bullied Philadelphia's defensive line for a relatively easy win.

"They have a lot of belief in what we’re doing. They have a lot of belief in themselves," Johnson said. "They have a lot of belief in this coaching staff. And so that confidence just starts to develop and continues to bubble over."

The Bears, winners of five straight, head to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers, while the Eagles will look to get back on track in a Monday night contest in Los Angeles against the Chargers on Dec. 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

