Mitchell Robinson likely to miss rest of playoffs with 'stress injury' in ankle, Knicks announce

The New York Knicks may have taken Game 1 from the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, but it came at a cost.

The team announced Tuesday that center Mitchell Robinson, who has provided solid rim protection off the bench for head coach Tom Thibodeau’s crew, is likely to miss the rest of the playoffs due to a stress injury in his left ankle.

Robinson played just 12 minutes in the Game 1 victory for the Knicks, and while he was on the floor, he looked slower than he usually does.

After taking images of his injured ankle, it was confirmed he’s dealing with the stress injury that’s expected to keep him out six to eight weeks. That timetable would be close to the end of the NBA Finals.

This is a recurring injury for Robinson, who was dealing with it in December. He was forced to miss 50 regular season games before returning into the fold in March.

He also sprained the ankle during the Knicks’ first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Robinson was forced to miss a game during that series as well.

Precious Achiuwa was the one who took on the center duties off the bench, and Thibodeau will have to call on him when it’s time to relieve Isaiah Hartenstein moving forward.

But there’s no doubt Robinson’s rebounding prowess and ability to defend out on the perimeter as well as in the paint will be missed by the Knicks.

Achiuwa played just under 20 minutes in the Game 4 win over the Sixers in the first round with Robinson out, where he was 0-of-5 from the field. However, he hauled in seven rebounds and had four blocks while posting a plus-11 on the floor.

Being the top team in offensive rebounding in the postseason thus far, the Knicks will be looking to Achiuwa to continue providing that rebounding spark off the bench as they’re going to need him to contribute moving forward.

