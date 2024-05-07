Expand / Collapse search
NBA Playoffs

Mitchell Robinson likely to miss rest of playoffs with 'stress injury' in ankle, Knicks announce

Mitchell Robinson dealt with the same injury during the regular season, where he missed 50 games

Scott Thompson
Published
The New York Knicks may have taken Game 1 from the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, but it came at a cost. 

The team announced Tuesday that center Mitchell Robinson, who has provided solid rim protection off the bench for head coach Tom Thibodeau’s crew, is likely to miss the rest of the playoffs due to a stress injury in his left ankle.      

Robinson played just 12 minutes in the Game 1 victory for the Knicks, and while he was on the floor, he looked slower than he usually does.

Mitchell Robinson on the basketball court during a game

Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks in action against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden on February 25, 2023 in New York City. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

After taking images of his injured ankle, it was confirmed he’s dealing with the stress injury that’s expected to keep him out six to eight weeks. That timetable would be close to the end of the NBA Finals.

This is a recurring injury for Robinson, who was dealing with it in December. He was forced to miss 50 regular season games before returning into the fold in March. 

He also sprained the ankle during the Knicks’ first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Robinson was forced to miss a game during that series as well. 

Mitchell Robinson drives to the basket

Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket against the Miami Heat during the first quarter of the game at Miami-Dade Arena on March 22, 2023 in Miami, Florida.  (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Precious Achiuwa was the one who took on the center duties off the bench, and Thibodeau will have to call on him when it’s time to relieve Isaiah Hartenstein moving forward. 

But there’s no doubt Robinson’s rebounding prowess and ability to defend out on the perimeter as well as in the paint will be missed by the Knicks. 

Achiuwa played just under 20 minutes in the Game 4 win over the Sixers in the first round with Robinson out, where he was 0-of-5 from the field. However, he hauled in seven rebounds and had four blocks while posting a plus-11 on the floor. 

mitchel robinson knicks

Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks reacts against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 24, 2021 in New York City. (Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Being the top team in offensive rebounding in the postseason thus far, the Knicks will be looking to Achiuwa to continue providing that rebounding spark off the bench as they’re going to need him to contribute moving forward. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.