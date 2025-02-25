Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills

Khalil Shakir, Bills agree to 4-year contract extension

The contract is reportedly worth up to $60.2 million

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
The Buffalo Bills aren’t letting wide receiver Khalil Shakir go anywhere.

The team announced on Tuesday that they signed the 25-year-old wide receiver to a four-year contract extension that runs through 2029. 

Shakir’s contract is worth up to $60.2 million, with $32 million guaranteed at signing per ESPN.

Khalil Shakir warms up

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir warms up before the AFC wild-card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium. (Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images)

Shakir was star quarterback Josh Allen’s top target last season, as he led the team in targets (100), receptions (76), and receiving yards (821).

The sure-handed wide receiver dropped just one pass last season and was a threat with the ball in his hands as he was third in the NFL in yards after the catch with 597. 

The only two players who had more yards after the catch are Cincinnati Bengals superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (787) and Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane (665).

EAGLES' VIC FANGIO CHIDED DEFENSE FOR ALLOWING 22 POINTS IN SUPER BOWL LIX 2ND HALF, LINEBACKER SAYS

Josh Allen celebrates with Khalil Shakir

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates with wide receiver Khalil Shakir after a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional playoff game at Highmark Stadium. (Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images)

In the Bills' three playoff games, Skakir caught 18 of his 20 targets for 174 yards. 

The 2022 fifth-round pick out of Boise State has seen an uptick in his production year after year. In his rookie year, Shakir caught 10 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown in 14 games. 

In 2023, Shakir started to become a bigger part of the offense, and finished with 39 catches for 611 yards and two touchdowns. 

Khalil Shakir reacts

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir reacts after a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

The 6-foot, 190-pound wide receiver might not be a true No. 1 wide receiver, but Shakir is at the very least a strong No. 2 wide receiver who has a solid connection with Allen. 

Keon Coleman and Curtis Samuel are among other wide receivers who are under contract for the Bills next season. 

