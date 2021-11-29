Kareem Hunt's father rips Baker Mayfield in latest Browns drama: 'He's scared to throw the ball'

The father of Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt took his turn to take a shot at quarterback Baker Mayfield during the team’s 16-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Mayfield played again through three injuries but was inconsistent with his passes. He finished 18-for-37 with 247 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Hunt only had one passing target and ran the ball seven times for 20 yards.

But just as Odell Beckham Jr.’s father ripped Mayfield in a YouTube video, Hunt’s father did something similar on Facebook, according to FOX 8 Cleveland.

"Now I'm getting people on my Facebook saying I'm being like obj Daddy and I'm not I'm stating facts on football and what we see he's limping he's scared to throw the ball and they know he's hurt they going to keep listening but if people don't like what I'm saying unfriend me I'm not jeopardizing nothing I got a right to speak I ain't posting no videos have a good day go Browns hopefully," Kareem Hunt Sr. wrote.

"Last thing I don't want nobody to be hating at me like I said new quarterback new situation we could have won this game long time ago I don't know what the defense was doing they did good three interceptions or more all I can say is please don't hate me I told you so."

The Browns only managed 10 points though they picked off Lamar Jackson four times. It was Hunt’s first game back since he was injured during a Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Hunt has 381 rushing yards on 76 carries along with 20 catches for 161 yards.