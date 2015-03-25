Kane scores in regulation and SO to extend Blackhawks' streak with 2-1 win over Red Wings.

The Chicago Blackhawks have extended their NHL-record, season-opening points streak to 22 games.

Patrick Kane scored the tying goal on a power play with 2:02 left in regulation and had the only goal in a shootout, lifting Chicago to a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Corey Crawford was perfect in the shootout and finished with 32 saves.

The Blackhawks have earned at least a point in 28 straight games — dating to a March 25, 2012 loss in regulation to Nashville — to tie the second-longest streak in league history.

Detroit's Tomas Tatar broke a scoreless tie early in the third period, but the Red Wings couldn't hold on for a win in regulation that would've ended Chicago's streak.

