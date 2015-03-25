Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Kane scores in regulation and SO to extend Blackhawks' streak with 2-1 win over Red Wings.

By | Associated Press

DETROIT – The Chicago Blackhawks have extended their NHL-record, season-opening points streak to 22 games.

Patrick Kane scored the tying goal on a power play with 2:02 left in regulation and had the only goal in a shootout, lifting Chicago to a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Corey Crawford was perfect in the shootout and finished with 32 saves.

The Blackhawks have earned at least a point in 28 straight games — dating to a March 25, 2012 loss in regulation to Nashville — to tie the second-longest streak in league history.

Detroit's Tomas Tatar broke a scoreless tie early in the third period, but the Red Wings couldn't hold on for a win in regulation that would've ended Chicago's streak.

___

Follow Larry Lage on Twitter: http://twitter.com/LarryLage