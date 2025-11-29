Kai Trump reveals how she deals with negative comments on social media: 'I know who I am'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For an 18-year-old in the national spotlight, Kai Trump, the eldest grandchild of President Donald Trump, has had to deal with a fair share of critics and naysayers as she pursues a professional career in golf.

During a candid conversation with her aunt, Lara Trump, the future University of Miami golfer explained how she deals with those negative comments as she stays focused on her goals.

"I just stay away from it," she responded during an interview with her aunt on "My View with Lara Trump." "It doesn’t really affect me because, I don’t know, I know who I am. It doesn’t really matter, to be honest. People say whatever they want to say at the end of the day. I know what’s true and I know the type of person I am. It doesn’t really matter."

Kai had her LPGA Tour debut at The ANNIKA at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida earlier this month, and though it didn’t go exactly how she planned, she still came away happy with the results in her first ever professional event.

"The first day, I’ve never been more nervous in my entire life. That was like the [Republican National Convention] times 30," Kai told her aunt as they drove in a golf cart. "It was very nerve wrecking. For the nerves, I played well the first day. Then, the second day, I kinda went out there and was like, ‘OK, no more nerves.’ The nerves weren’t as bad and I did really well. So, I mean, it was a great experience. Thankful for the opportunity."

The high school senior shot a first-round 83, which put her in last place out of 108 players. But she bounced back on the second day with a five-over 75. Unfortunately for Kai, it wasn’t enough to make the cut into the weekend.

However, the experience was invaluable for Kai, who will be joining the Miami Hurricanes golf team next year. She spoke about why she chose Miami during the interview.

"Really just came down to the coaches. I love the program, and I also didn’t want to be so far away from home because I love coming back home," she said. "I love Florida. So, it really just came down to the coaches. The school is great for academics and the team is awesome," she said.

Kai’s performance on the LPGA Tour may not have been what she wanted, but LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau recently told Fox News Digital that he sees things differently.

"She shot five-over the second round, which is really, it’s actually really impressive," he explained. "We didn’t know how she was going to do, she handled herself very well, and what a great opportunity.

"I was talking to [tournament host] Annika [Sorenstam]. She's a part of the council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, and we were just talking about how, you know, ‘What do you think about it?’ We were both talking, and this is a great opportunity. She's like, 'There's plenty of others that have gotten invites that didn't do well, but it was a great experience for them. And I think it's going to be a great experience for her.’ It was awesome to see her go out there and compete doing what she loves doing, and she's getting better."

Of course, Kai loves the moments when she gets to spend time on the course with her grandfather, too. She called every one of those rounds "very special" and looks forward to them whenever they can hit the links with their busy schedules.

But Kai remains determined and focused on getting better each day to check her goals off one by one, starting with her next four years as a Hurricanes golfer.

"I’m going to go to college for four years at the University of Miami, play golf for them there. Then, if I get anymore sponsor invites, I’ll go play an LPGA Tour event here and there if I can those invites. Then, after college, go pro — that’s the plan. Obviously, it’s a lot easier said than done," she said.

