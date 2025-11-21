Golf star impressed with Kai Trump's LPGA debut despite poor results: 'Great opportunity'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kai Trump’s LPGA debut did not go exactly as she planned.

The 18-year-old high school senior shot a first-round 83 at The ANNIKA at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, putting her in last place out of 108 players through one round. The next day, she bounced back with a five-over 75, but it wasn't enough to make the cut.

It was invaluable experience for Trump, who will play college golf at the University of Miami next year.

Bryson DeChambeau , who shared a hug with the president's granddaughter at the Ryder Cup, was impressed with Trump's showing.

"She shot five-over the second round, which is really, it’s actually really impressive. We didn't know how she was going to do, she handled herself very well, and what a great opportunity," DeChambeau told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

"I was talking to [tournament host] Annika [Sorenstam]. She's a part of the council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, and we were just talking about how, you know, ‘What do you think about it?’ We were both talking, and this is a great opportunity. She's like, 'There's plenty of others that have gotten invites that didn't do well, but it was a great experience for them. And I think it's going to be a great experience for her.'

"It was awesome to see her go out there and compete doing what she loves doing, and she's getting better," DeChambeau added. "We'll see what the story has for her, but she's a grinder and a competitor, and it's fun to see her out there competing with some of the best in the world, even though there's a long way to go, but she is a grinder. You never know."

After finishing her second round, Trump said she felt more "peaceful" compared to the first, which led to the improvement.

"For the first day I was definitely really nervous. I think the nerves just got to me," she said. "When I went out there today, I felt very calm and peaceful, to be honest with you. That’s why I played better. I did everything I could possibly have done for this tournament. So, I think if you prepare right, the nerves can … they're always going to be there, right? They can be a little softened. So, I would just say that."

Trump officially committed to the Hurricanes earlier this month.

