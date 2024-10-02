Julius Randle's wife Kendra discusses 'shocking' trade that sent NBA star to Timberwolves

Julius Randle became a fan favorite during his five-year run with the New York Knicks.

But his time in New York came to an abrupt end last week when the NBA veteran was included in a blockbuster trade.

The multi-team trade sent Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for four-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. Randle's wife, Kendra, reacted to her husband's surprising move to the "City of Lakes."

"When we heard Minnesota, it was pretty shocking," she said in a video posted to her TikTok account. "Although we were so ready to leave New York. Living in a condo with two kids is so hard."

Kendra also noted that a move to the Midwest or another part of the U.S. was already under consideration, citing the Randle family's openness to a different lifestyle.

"It was a great experience, but we were already looking to move outside of the city," she explained. "It was just getting so hard and overwhelming for us because my husband's from Texas, and I'm from Kentucky, and that's just not how we grew up."

The trade gave the Timberwolves a top-13 protected first-round pick next year from the Knicks via the Detroit Pistons, ESPN reported. The Charlotte Hornets were also included in the trade, and they received draft compensation because the franchise helped make the financial terms of the deal work.

On Tuesday, Kendra reflected on her family's time in New York.

"NEW YORK! Thank you for an amazing 5 years," Kendra wrote on Instagram. "You embraced our family and made living in New York so much easier and so much fun. I'm so grateful Kyden got to grow up in @thegarden and we got that experience as a family.

"Although we were going crazy in our condo and we're ready for our next chapter as a family, I'm forever grateful for our 5 years there. To my husband, you came in and changed the culture and brought winning back to NYC."

The 2024-25 NBA season will mark Randle's 11th in the league. The recent trade was the first time in the veteran forward's career he was included in a trade.

Randle's 2023-24 season ended early due to an injury that required shoulder surgery.

