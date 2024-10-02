Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA

Julius Randle's wife Kendra discusses 'shocking' trade that sent NBA star to Timberwolves

Randle spent the last five NBA seasons with the New York Knicks

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Nick breaks down why Jalen Brunson signed a 'discounted' extension with the Knicks | What's Wright? Video

Nick breaks down why Jalen Brunson signed a 'discounted' extension with the Knicks | What's Wright?

Nick Wright dives into Jalen Brunson's discounted four-year, $156.6 million extension with the New York Knicks, which left $113 million on the table if he waited another year.

Julius Randle became a fan favorite during his five-year run with the New York Knicks. 

But his time in New York came to an abrupt end last week when the NBA veteran was included in a blockbuster trade.

The multi-team trade sent Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for four-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. Randle's wife, Kendra, reacted to her husband's surprising move to the "City of Lakes."

Julius Randle and Kendra Randle attend an event

Julius Randle and Kendra Randle attend the Haute Living Celebration of Julius Randle With Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at Mr Chow Nov. 10, 2022, in New York City. (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living)

"When we heard Minnesota, it was pretty shocking," she said in a video posted to her TikTok account. "Although we were so ready to leave New York. Living in a condo with two kids is so hard."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kendra also noted that a move to the Midwest or another part of the U.S. was already under consideration, citing the Randle family's openness to a different lifestyle.

"It was a great experience, but we were already looking to move outside of the city," she explained. "It was just getting so hard and overwhelming for us because my husband's from Texas, and I'm from Kentucky, and that's just not how we grew up."

The trade gave the Timberwolves a top-13 protected first-round pick next year from the Knicks via the Detroit Pistons, ESPN reported. The Charlotte Hornets were also included in the trade, and they received draft compensation because the franchise helped make the financial terms of the deal work.

KNICKS STARS HILARIOUSLY ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT REPORTED BLOCKBUSTER TRADE: ‘WHO’S KARL?’

Julius Randle

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks during Game 5 of the semifinals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat May 10, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.   (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Kendra reflected on her family's time in New York.

"NEW YORK! Thank you for an amazing 5 years," Kendra wrote on Instagram. "You embraced our family and made living in New York so much easier and so much fun. I'm so grateful Kyden got to grow up in @thegarden and we got that experience as a family. 

"Although we were going crazy in our condo and we're ready for our next chapter as a family, I'm forever grateful for our 5 years there. To my husband, you came in and changed the culture and brought winning back to NYC."

Julius Randle and Karl Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns (32) of the Minnesota Timberwolves talks with Julius Randle (30) of the New York Knicks after a play in the third quarter of a game at Target Center Nov. 7, 2022, in Minneapolis.  (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The 2024-25 NBA season will mark Randle's 11th in the league. The recent trade was the first time in the veteran forward's career he was included in a trade. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Randle's 2023-24 season ended early due to an injury that required shoulder surgery. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.