JR Motorsports, Cessna Aircraft Co. announce business deal

JR Motorsports, the NASCAR team owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller, has a new business partner in Cessna Aircraft Co.

A deal announced Friday morning by the team makes Cessna the official business jet choice of Earnhardt Jr. and a primary sponsor for the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet and drivers Alex Bowman and Cole Custer in six NASCAR XFINITY Series races this year.

As part of the agreement, Cessna also will be an associate sponsor on the No. 88 during the two NXS events Earnhardt Jr. will compete in at Texas Motor Speedway (April 8) and Richmond International Raceway (April 23).

Bowman will drive the No. 88 Cessna Chevrolet Camaro at Michigan International Speedway (June 11) and Iowa Speedway (June 19). He will also drive the Cessna Camaro at Richmond International Raceway (Sept. 9), Dover International Speedway (Oct. 1) and Phoenix International Raceway (Nov. 12).

Custer, who races full time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for JRM, will race the No. 88 Cessna Camaro at Kentucky Speedway on July 8, one of his five NXS starts with the team this season.