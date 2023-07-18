Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Josh Jacobs on failed Raiders negotiations: 'We never tried to reset the market'

Jacobs was among the running backs who did not reach an extension Monday

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Josh Jacobs failed to reach a contract extension as the deadline passed on Monday and the running back will be playing the 2023 season on the franchise tag should he sign it.

Jacobs was among the running backs who did not sign an extension with their respective teams joining New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley and Dallas Cowboys’ Tony Pollard.

Josh Jacobs vs Rams

Josh Jacobs, #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders, stretches prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 8, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The Raiders star had his best season yet in 2022, rushing for an NFL-leading 1,653 yards. He also had 12 touchdowns on his way to being a First-Team All-Pro selection for the first time in his career.

The former Alabama standout reacted to a few tweets about the ordeal, but one stood out.

"We never tried to reset the market," Jacobs wrote and denied wanting $16 million annually.

He also retweeted messages of support from running backs Najee Harris, Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Derrick Henry.

For Jacobs to play the 2023 season, he will have to sign the one-year franchise tender, which is worth around $10.1 million. He has been clear about his position to sit out training camp and possibly the season if a deal did not get done. Raiders veterans report to training camp on July 25.

Josh Jacobs vs Patriots

Josh Jacobs, #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders, runs during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

He said at one point he would be a "hero turned villain" if forced to play under the tag. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jacobs was looking for a deal possibly between $26 and $32 million in full guarantees.

Josh Jacobs vs the Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, #28, stands on the sideline before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File)

Jacobs has played 60 games through four seasons with the Raiders. He has 4,740 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns on the ground in that span.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.