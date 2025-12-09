Bills legend sees Super Bowl path for team as kryptonite in Chiefs may miss out on playoffs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kansas City Chiefs' playoff chances took a big hit over the weekend, much to the delight of Buffalo Bills fans everywhere.

The Bills have dominated the AFC East so far this decade, but the New England Patriots are back on the prowl, and the two rivals will face off in New England this weekend.

With a win, the Patriots would clinch the division and inch closer to the No. 1 seed and bye in the AFC, but Bills legend Andre Reed is still holding on to some hope.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This is going to be one of those games that we got to go up and win this game. And hopefully if that happens, when that happens, the Patriots lose one or two of the last three games that they have, and Buffalo sneaks in there and wins the division. I don't know if they'll get a bye or not, but they'll be able to host a playoff game at the stadium there," Reed told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

"The Bills, really all year have been kind of, up, down, up, down, up, down. They played like that all year. But as long as you got one-seven back there, as long as you got Josh Allen back there leading the charge there and being the quarterback there, they got a chance in any game."

The final game before the Bills move across the street is slated for Jan. 4 against the New York Jets, and Bud Light's new Blizzard Brews will be sold at the stadium's farewell. The 16-ounce cans will be made of real snow from Highmark Stadium, shoveled up by Bills fans, to pay tribute to the stadium.

"This is to celebrate the fans and the atmosphere there, Bills Mafia, this is for them. And I'm glad to be partnering with Bud Light, for this Blizzard Brew here. And believe me, it's going to be good," the Bills legend said.

NFL STAR, 44, JOINS COLTS' PRACTICE SQUAD AS TEAM SUFFERS DRASTIC QB INJURIES: REPORTS

"Bills fans are obviously just, they're great fans. They live and die, sleep, drink, eat football in Buffalo. So this is, again, it's a testament to them and their passion for the Bills and their city."

In 1990, as the Bills made the first of four straight Super Bowls, one could have almost guaranteed that the organization would have a Super Bowl by the time Highmark Stadium closed its doors. But the Bills fell short in each of those Super Bowls, and this iteration of the Bills has yet to get over the hump.

It would be a dream to either close Highmark Stadium with a Lombardi Trophy or open the new venue with one, and with the Chiefs on the cusp of playoff elimination, the door appears as open as it ever has. The Bills have been eliminated by the Chiefs in four of the last five Januaries.

Reed does not believe that there is pressure on the Bills to win before the stadium closes, but if anything, it's there because the Chiefs might be home this postseason.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well, I mean, there's always been pressure on them. The one team that has stopped them is the Chiefs, everyone has put them out of the pasture. Until I see them laying on their back, I’m not going to say anything…" Reed said. "The Bills just got to worry about them. They can't worry about the Chiefs or anybody else. They got to go out and play football this week against the Patriots, and then try to run the table."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.