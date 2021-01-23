Josh Allen's father staying home recovering from pneumonia as Bills play AFC Championship: report

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will have supporters in the stands when he and his team take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday, but his father will noticeably be absent.

Joel Allen will not be at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bills quarterback’s father is recovering from a battle with pneumonia, which kept him in the hospital this month, the Los Angeles Times revealed in a profile about Josh Allen on Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Allen has a ton of family back in the small California town of Firebaugh, located 38 miles west of Fresno. Allen’s mother LaVonne and uncle Todd Allen will be among the contingent of family going to support the Wyoming product.

"No one works harder at his craft than Josh does," Todd Allen told the Los Angeles Times. "I don’t care what it is -- baseball, basketball, football, and he was a swimmer in the summers too. I just can’t say enough about him."

TERRY BRADSHAW OFFERING UP $500,000 AND A NEW FORD F-150 TRUCK IN SUNDAY'S FOX BET SUPER 6

Allen and the Bills are one win away from the team’s first Super Bowl appearance since the 1993 season. It could mean déjà vu for the Bills and Chiefs as the last time Buffalo played in the AFC Championship the team defeated Kansas City, keeping Joe Montana from getting to the Super Bowl on a different side of the NFL playoff bracket.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buffalo, the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, won both of their playoff games. Allen is 49-for-72 with 530 passing yards and three touchdown passes in those two games. He has not thrown an interception.