Texas

Johnny Manziel's mother arrested in Texas on DWI charge: report

Manziel grew up in Kerrville, Texas

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The mother of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel was reportedly arrested on a DWI charge in Texas on Saturday.

Michelle Manziel was arrested in Kerrville, TMZ Sports reported. She was held on $7,500 bail but was later released from custody, according to the report.

Manziels at the draft

Johnny Manziel stands with his mom Michelle Manziel for a photo during the NFL Draft red carpet arrivals at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on May 8, 2014. (Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)

Manziel is a relator in Texas. She has not commented about the reported arrest.

Johnny Manziel was born in Tyler but grew up in Kerrville and attended Tivy High School where he rose to startdom in football. He also played baseball for a bit. He emerged as one of the top high school football players in Texas before he committed to Texas A&M.

He won a Heisman Trophy while with the Aggies and was a first-round NFL draft pick of the Cleveland Browns. However, time in the national spotlight, partying habits and run-ins with the law eventually ended his professional football career.

Johnny Manziel in 2022

Johnny Manziel looks on prior to the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 3, 2022. (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Late last year, he spoke about his struggles with addiction in a Q&A with students and those in recovery at the University of Alabama’s VitAL health conference.

He indicated during the conference that alcohol no longer had a place in his life. He also indicated the experience taught him a new way to manage any potential future success. He surrounded himself with consultants who pushed back on him when necessary. He said he learned that from having too much unanimous support from those around him in the past.

Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M game

Johnny Manziel looks on during the first half of a game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Kyle Field on Sept. 16, 2023 in College Station, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

"I started to develop and have a lot of yes men around me," Manziel said. "I think at the head of that group of influences was myself, and managing success now is not a solo thing. You need to have a support system and lean on things in your life."

