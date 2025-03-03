Johnny Manziel's mother arrested in Texas on DWI charge: report

The mother of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel was reportedly arrested on a DWI charge in Texas on Saturday.

Michelle Manziel was arrested in Kerrville, TMZ Sports reported. She was held on $7,500 bail but was later released from custody, according to the report.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Manziel is a relator in Texas. She has not commented about the reported arrest.

Johnny Manziel was born in Tyler but grew up in Kerrville and attended Tivy High School where he rose to startdom in football. He also played baseball for a bit. He emerged as one of the top high school football players in Texas before he committed to Texas A&M.

He won a Heisman Trophy while with the Aggies and was a first-round NFL draft pick of the Cleveland Browns. However, time in the national spotlight, partying habits and run-ins with the law eventually ended his professional football career.

PITTSBURGH COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYER, 18, DIES IN CAR CRASH, OFFICIALS SAY

Late last year, he spoke about his struggles with addiction in a Q&A with students and those in recovery at the University of Alabama’s VitAL health conference.

He indicated during the conference that alcohol no longer had a place in his life. He also indicated the experience taught him a new way to manage any potential future success. He surrounded himself with consultants who pushed back on him when necessary. He said he learned that from having too much unanimous support from those around him in the past.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I started to develop and have a lot of yes men around me," Manziel said. "I think at the head of that group of influences was myself, and managing success now is not a solo thing. You need to have a support system and lean on things in your life."