Johnny Manziel at peace with life after football, not trying to play in XFL

Colin Kaepernick’s salary demands may be keeping him from the XFL, but another electrifying free-agent quarterback is choosing to stay out of the league on his own.

Johnny Manziel tweeted Friday that he didn’t want to be a part of the league, expressing concerns that it may fold in the middle of the season like the Alliance of American Football did last year.

“ComebackSZN still alive if y’all ain’t know. Just not playing for another league that’s going to fold on you midway through the season,” he tweeted.

He said he would be OK if he never picked up a football again.

“If I never pick up a ball again it’s all love. I was the most lit, most relatable college football player to ever do it. Did things my way and made it way further than I ever could of imagined. The game gave me life and I’ll forever be grateful,” he said.

He tweeted a few more things, speaking about the peace he has found with himself.

Manziel played for the Memphis Express of the AAF before the league folded in the middle of its inaugural season. He played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.

Manziel, a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, was drafted in the first round in 2013 by the Cleveland Browns. He played in 15 games and recorded 1,675 passing yards with seven touchdown passes.