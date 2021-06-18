Hall of Famer John Stockton faces scrutiny over appearance in anti-vaccine documentary

NBA legend John Stockton drew the ire of basketball fans Thursday when it was discovered he appeared in a documentary questioning the efficacy of masks and the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent the spread of the virus that has killed more than 3.8 million people globally.

Stockton, who is considered to be one of the greatest point guards to ever play pro basketball, was seen talking about federal officials’ decisions to lock down certain parts of the country in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This isn’t a virus cheating us of this opportunity, it’s the guys making decisions saying ‘No, no, we’re too scared and we’re gonna shut everything down. Sit in your house and be careful,’" he says in a trailer for the documentary. "My kids and grandkids hearing these things and accepting them as truth when I know by my significant amount of research that it isn’t is very frustrating."

Stockton also invoked Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry in his explanation.

NBA PLAYER MEYER LEONARD MAKES EMOTIONAL APOLOGY TO JEWISH KIDS MONTHS AFTER USING ANTI-SEMITIC SLUR

"One of the things that sticks in my head is losing someone like Steph Curry to basketball would be a crime. I just think what a disappointment to this world it would be if that guy didn’t’ become who he is," Stockton was heard saying. "So I wonder who were are missing out on right now."

Stockton’s appearance befuddled those who watched him play in the 1990s.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stockton played 19 seasons in the NBA — all for the Utah Jazz. The 11-time All-Star never was able to win an NBA championship thanks to some heartbreaking losses to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.