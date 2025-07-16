John Elway 'really upset and withdrawn' since death of longtime agent: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denver Broncos legend John Elway is reportedly having a hard time dealing with the death of his friend, business partner and longtime agent, Jeff Sperbeck, who was killed in a golf cart crash earlier this year.

Sperbeck died days after falling from a golf cart that Elway was driving in April. The two had been together since Elway’s playing days, and Sperbeck helped lead the charge in starting the former quarterback’s wine business, 7Cellars.

"John is not coping well with the loss and the accident. He has been really upset and withdrawn," a source told Page Six in a story published Tuesday.

Riverside County, California, Sheriff Chad Bianco told 9News in Denver that the fatal golf cart crash was nothing more than a "tragic accident" and that the investigation into the death has been completed.

"It’s over. We’ve talked to everyone involved and we found nothing new. There was nothing criminal, it was what we’ve been saying all along that this was a tragic accident," Bianco told the station.

A lawyer for Elway told Page Six that this was a "terrible situation for everybody."

"We always knew that John had done nothing wrong, however, that does not lessen the sadness," the lawyer added.

Upon Sperbeck’s death, Elway released a statement.

"I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck," Elway said in a statement, via ESPN. "There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me.

"My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others."

Sperbeck had been Elway’s agent since 1990. The two collaborated on several business ventures as well.