John Cena's cryptic post of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning photo gets fans speculating about final opponent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Cena's wrestling career will come to an end in two months, with his final bout coming on Dec. 13 at Saturday Night Main Event in Washington, D.C.

The "never-seen" 17-time world champion has four dates left in his career, but the only thing that remains unknown is who Cena will be fighting to end his career.

Cena dropped a cryptic post on Instagram early Tuesday, with a photo of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning shaking hands — Cena offered no caption.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fans immediately got to wondering if Cena was telling his fans who his final opponent would be without saying it, with many believing it could be Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Johnson and Cena, like Brady and Manning, are widely considered to be among the greatest of all time in their respective careers who dominated the ring together.

Johnson has not been at a WWE event since Cena turned heel in February in an apparent teaming up with The Rock, but Cena turned back to babyface ahead of "SummerSlam."

'STAR-SPANGLED BANNER' BOOED HEAVILY AT WWE'S CROWN JEWEL IN AUSTRALIA

Others, though, think the message was code for Edge, who arguably was Cena's biggest rival throughout his illustrious career.

Others thought he was actually paying homage to his match against AJ Styles this past weekend in Australia, where the two paid tribute to many past wrestlers with their signature finishers throughout.

The Rock is on the TKO board of directors and was asked by Travis and Jason Kelce on "New Heights" who Cena's final opponent should be. Rock gave a brief pause and some laughter before divulging.

"I have a tiny bit of influence in the booking of it, but it's really who John wants. That's what it comes down to. It's not me or Nick Kan or Triple H, it's whoever John wants," he said. "That guy has earned it."

The clock has turned back several times this year on Cena's farewell tour, as he's also had bouts with Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cena will appear at "Monday Night Raw" on Nov. 10 in Boston (near his hometown of West Newbury, Massachusetts) and Nov. 17 before going to "Survivor Series" in San Diego on Nov. 29, and then ending it all two weeks after.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.