Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

WWE

Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship reign continues at SummerSlam, makes AJ Styles latest victim

Mysterio used some dirty tricks to get the advantage and win the title

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dominik Mysterio entered his match against A.J. Styles at SummerSlam looking to prove himself as the reigning intercontinental champion.

He channeled his inner Eddie Guerrero and resorted to some of his dirty tricks and used them on Styles.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dominik Mysterio vs AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2025

Dominik Mysterio in pain during SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 3, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images)

Styles thought he had Mysterio. He used the calf crusher on Mysterio but Styles ended up taking the boot off his opponent. Styles accidentally got tangled up with the referee and with a split second to spare and the referee’s back turned, Mysterio hit Styles with his boot.

Mysterio nailed the frog splash on Styles and pinned him for the win.

Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship in a fatal four-way match at WrestleMania. He defended the title twice against Penta and again against Octagon Jr. Styles was the latest victim. 

NAOMI STEALS SUMMERSLAM VICTORY FROM RHEA RIPLEY, IYO SKY TO RETAIN WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio

AJ Styles in action against Dominik Mysterio during SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 3, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images)

"King of the Luchadores. Remember the name, ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio," he yelled to the camera as he walked up the ramp.

Mysterio was seen at AAA putting his name in the ring to vie for the AAA Mega Championship and will be a part of a fatal four-way match for the title against champion El Hijo del Vikingo, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano.

For Styles, well, he was left in shock.

He teased during the SummerSlam Kickoff Show that the event could be the final SummerSlam of his pro wrestling career.

Triple H celebrates with the crwod

Triple H enters the ring during SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 3, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Freeda /WWE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It begs the question – what does the future hold for Styles after Sunday night?

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.