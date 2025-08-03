Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship reign continues at SummerSlam, makes AJ Styles latest victim

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dominik Mysterio entered his match against A.J. Styles at SummerSlam looking to prove himself as the reigning intercontinental champion.

He channeled his inner Eddie Guerrero and resorted to some of his dirty tricks and used them on Styles.

Styles thought he had Mysterio. He used the calf crusher on Mysterio but Styles ended up taking the boot off his opponent. Styles accidentally got tangled up with the referee and with a split second to spare and the referee’s back turned, Mysterio hit Styles with his boot.

Mysterio nailed the frog splash on Styles and pinned him for the win.

Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship in a fatal four-way match at WrestleMania. He defended the title twice against Penta and again against Octagon Jr. Styles was the latest victim.

"King of the Luchadores. Remember the name, ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio," he yelled to the camera as he walked up the ramp.

Mysterio was seen at AAA putting his name in the ring to vie for the AAA Mega Championship and will be a part of a fatal four-way match for the title against champion El Hijo del Vikingo, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano.

For Styles, well, he was left in shock.

He teased during the SummerSlam Kickoff Show that the event could be the final SummerSlam of his pro wrestling career.

It begs the question – what does the future hold for Styles after Sunday night?