Johansson loses in first round at Bogota

Sixth-seeded Mathilde Johansson was a round loser at the XX Copa BBVA Colsanitas on Monday.

Johansson fell to Russia's Valeria Savinykh 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 7-5 on the red clay at the Centro de Alto Rendimiento, but she wasn't the only seeded participant to suffer a defeat.

Patricia Mayr-Achleitner, seeded eighth, was taken down by Spain's Lara Arruabarrena-Vecino 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3) in a match which eclipsed the two-hour mark.

Also on Monday, Bogota native Mariana Duque-Marino downed American Tetiana Luzhanska 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 and Petra Rampre got past Columbia's Karen Castiblanco 6-3, 6-4.