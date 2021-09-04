Joel Klatt rips ejection rule after Penn State's Ellis Brooks called for targeting: 'It's a violent sport'

Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks was ejected from Saturday’s win over Wisconsin after getting called for targeting for a hit levied on Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz.

Joel Klatt, a former quarterback who was broadcasting the game on FOX alongside Gus Johnson, appeared to be fed up with the rule that players who receive targeting penalties during games are ejected.

"I just hate the ejection. This is a problem with this rule. You gotta at some point … Hey college football, at some point you gotta measure intent. The guy’s not out there head-hunting. He’s playing fast. It’s a violent sport," Klatt said.

"This is a good player. A really good player. He’s the heart and soul of this defense right now. He shouldn’t be ejected from the game. You wanna throw a flag? Throw a flag. Eject a guy from the game. You gotta fix this in college football. Disgrace."

Luckily, the Nittany Lions’ defense was able to hold strong on the drive and not allow the Badgers to score to go ahead in the Big Ten matchup.

Penn State won the game 16-10. Sean Clifford was 18-for-33 with one touchdown pass.

All of the points in the game were scored in the second half.