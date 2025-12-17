Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow downplays fears of a Bengals split after another playoff miss

The Bengals haven't advanced to the NFL playoffs since 2022

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Ed Orgeron admits he was awestruck by Joe Burrow's latest comments Video

Ed Orgeron admits he was awestruck by Joe Burrow's latest comments

Joe Burrow's coach at LSU, Ed Orgeron, told Fox News Digital he was taken aback by the Cincinnati Bengals QB's latest comments about having fun on the field.

For a third consecutive season, the Cincinnati Bengals will be on the outside looking in when the NFL playoffs kick off.

Joe Burrow's future with the team has been a topic of conversation as the Bengals come to terms with the reality of another season not going as planned. The star quarterback recently made comments that seemingly fueled speculation about his status with the franchise that selected him first overall six seasons ago.

On Wednesday, Burrow attempted to ease concerns about the idea he may bolt to a different NFL franchise as soon as next season. 

"A lot of crazy things happen every year," the two-time NFL Comeback Player of the Year told reporters.

Joe Burrow looks to throw

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium Sept. 14, 2025, in Cincinnati. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

"I can’t see that. No." Burrow added when asked whether he could picture himself in another NFL team's uniform in 2026. A follow-up question about suiting up for another franchise at some point later in his career prompted a vague response from the star signal-caller, "You think about a lot of things."

Days before the Bengals were shut out in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Burrow hinted that enjoying the game was a priority, saying he wanted to "go have fun [and] play football."

He later added that he also continues to want to win games.

"If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it. I've been through a lot, and if it's not fun, then what am I doing it for? So, that's the mindset I'm trying to bring to the table."

Joe Burrow points

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates after a game against the Denver Broncos in Cincinnati Dec. 28, 2024.  (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Burrow eventually clarified those remarks.

"My comments had nothing to do with Cincinnati," he said after the Bengals' 24-0 loss at Paycor Stadium. "My comments had everything to do with me and my mindset and football."

Joe Burrow in June 2025

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during practice at Paycor Stadium June 10, 2025. (Kareem Elgazzar/Imagn Images)

Burrow and the Bengals reached an agreement on a long-term contract worth a total value of $275 million in 2023. The deal made him one of the highest-paid players in NFL history. The contract also included a no-trade clause valid through 2029.

The Bengals will attempt to put a two-game losing skid to an end when they visit the Miami Dolphins Sunday. Cincinnati is expected to face rookie Quinn Ewers in that contest following Wednesday's decision by the Dolphins to bench veteran quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

