Bengals' Joe Burrow throws NFL future into flux with concerning comments

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow made concerning comments about his long-term commitment to playing professional football on Wednesday at his media availability.

Burrow entered the league in 2020, but has been through a ton of injuries during his budding career. He tore his ACL and MCL in his left knee during his rookie season, he suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist in 2023 and missed several games this season with a turf toe injury.

When Burrow is healthy, the Bengals are a playoff contender and Burrow is an MVP candidate. When he’s not, they’re a bottom-tier team.

The former LSU standout was asked whether his latest injury changed the way he viewed the game.

"It certainly doesn’t change my desire to win. If I wanna keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it," he said. "I’ve been through a lot and if it’s not fun, what am I doing it for? So, that’s the mindset I’m trying to bring to the table."

Burrow added that his mindset now was based on a reflection about his career.

"I’m not sure there was a singular moment or time," he said. "It’s reflection on a lot of things that I’ve done and been through in my career. I think I’ve been through more than most and it’s certainly not easy on the brain or the body. So, just trying to have fun doing it again."

Former Indianapolis Colts star Andrew Luck was a promising star in the NFL before injuries took a toll on his body and led to his abrupt retirement.

Burrow, 29, has played in 73 games and has thrown for 19,735 yards and 148 touchdown passes.