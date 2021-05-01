Ex-Jets star Pete Lammons dead at 77 after fishing accident

Pete Lammons, who was the tight end on the New York Jets’ Super Bowl-winning team, died in a fishing accident, authorities said Friday. He was 77.

Lammons died by drowning after he fell off of a fishing boat during a Major League Fishing Event on the Sam Rayburn Reservoir in Texas, authorities said. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed Lammons’ identity and an autopsy was ordered.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Lammons was an experienced co-angler. This Toyota Series at Sam Rayburn tournament marked the 57th career MLF tournament that Lammons had competed in. His best finish was a third-place showing in 2019, competing on Sam Rayburn Reservoir in an MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League event," the organization said in a statement.

'MACHO FAN' ELECTRIFIES NFL DRAFT CROWD AHEAD OF BROWNS' SECOND-ROUND PICK

MLF said the San Augustine County Game Warden Travis Fountain responded to a call at around 10:05 a.m. local time Thursday morning about a fisherman who fell overboard. Attempts to rescue the man were unsuccessful.

Tributes to Lammons poured in on social media.

The former tight end played for the Jets from 1966 to 1971 and played for the Green Bay Packers in 1972 before retiring. He was on the 1968 Super Bowl III-winning team when Joe Namath guaranteed a victory over the NFL’s Baltimore Colts and somehow pulled it off.

He played in 95 games. He had 185 catches for 2,364 yards and 14 touchdowns during his career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was also a standout at Texas before joining the NFL. He helped the Longhorns to a national championship in 1963 and was inducted into the Texas Hall of Honor in 2002.