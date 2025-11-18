Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Jets

Jets' Kris Boyd reportedly remains hospitalized as teammates speak out

Police released photos of a suspect on Monday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Jets player Kris Boyd shot in NYC, manhunt underway Video

Jets player Kris Boyd shot in NYC, manhunt underway

Retired NYPD Lt. Darrin Porcher joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the search for the suspect who shot Jets cornerback Kris Boyd and Zohran Mamdani’s meeting with the NYPD commissioner over crime policy.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets player Kris Boyd reportedly remained hospitalized on Monday as his teammates spoke out about the shooting incident and police search for a suspect.

The NYPD responded to a call at around 2:06 a.m. ET about a shooting outside of restaurant and bar Sei Less, located in Midtown Manhattan. The victim, who was later identified as Boyd, was shot in the abdomen. Police said he was in critical but stable condition.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kris Boyd with the Jets

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd (17) participates in a drill during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 10, 2025. (John Jones/Imagn Images)

Boyd remained in Bellevue Hospital, according to multiple reports. Police released two photos of a suspect they sought for discharging a firearm.

Meanwhile, Boyd’s Jets teammates kept the cornerback and special teams player on top of their minds at practice.

Defensive end Harrison Phillips said some of his teammates had spoken to Boyd.

"I just know there’s been a lot of answered prayers," Phillips said. "It’s a blessing to know that he’s in stable condition, surrounded by his family with a lot of support around him. Definitely from where the news was originally reported, there’s a lot of panic and a lot of emotion that goes into that. Not to lighten the situation, but I think we’re a little more grateful knowing he’s in stable condition now."

Kris Boyd at training camp in July 2025

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd takes part in an NFL football training camp, July 23, 2025, in Florham Park, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

EX-NFL PLAYER OFFERS WARNING ABOUT NEW YORK CITY AFTER JETS CORNERBACK IS REPORTEDLY WOUNDED IN SHOOTING

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert called the news devastating,

"So it’s time for us to come together," Ruckert said. "And like I said, prayers for him and his family. And hopefully that everything will end up being all right."

The man police sought was not identified by name.

"The sought individual is described as male, medium complexion," police said. "He was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, multi-colored sneakers, and carrying a black bookbag."

A man with a black beanie

Kris Boyd's shooting suspect seen in a photo. The NYPD put out this photo on Nov. 17, 2025. (NYPD Crimestoppers)

A suspect in Kris Boyd's shooting

A photo of the suspect in a shooting that left New York Jets player Kris Boyd wounded. The NYPD put out this photo on Nov. 17, 2025. (NYPD Crimestoppers)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Boyd joined the Jets in the offseason from the Houston Texans. He has been on the injured reserve since August.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue