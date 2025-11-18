Jets' Kris Boyd reportedly remains hospitalized as teammates speak out

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets player Kris Boyd reportedly remained hospitalized on Monday as his teammates spoke out about the shooting incident and police search for a suspect.

The NYPD responded to a call at around 2:06 a.m. ET about a shooting outside of restaurant and bar Sei Less, located in Midtown Manhattan. The victim, who was later identified as Boyd, was shot in the abdomen. Police said he was in critical but stable condition.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Boyd remained in Bellevue Hospital, according to multiple reports. Police released two photos of a suspect they sought for discharging a firearm.

Meanwhile, Boyd’s Jets teammates kept the cornerback and special teams player on top of their minds at practice.

Defensive end Harrison Phillips said some of his teammates had spoken to Boyd.

"I just know there’s been a lot of answered prayers," Phillips said. "It’s a blessing to know that he’s in stable condition, surrounded by his family with a lot of support around him. Definitely from where the news was originally reported, there’s a lot of panic and a lot of emotion that goes into that. Not to lighten the situation, but I think we’re a little more grateful knowing he’s in stable condition now."

EX-NFL PLAYER OFFERS WARNING ABOUT NEW YORK CITY AFTER JETS CORNERBACK IS REPORTEDLY WOUNDED IN SHOOTING

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert called the news devastating,

"So it’s time for us to come together," Ruckert said. "And like I said, prayers for him and his family. And hopefully that everything will end up being all right."

The man police sought was not identified by name.

"The sought individual is described as male, medium complexion," police said. "He was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, multi-colored sneakers, and carrying a black bookbag."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Boyd joined the Jets in the offseason from the Houston Texans. He has been on the injured reserve since August.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.