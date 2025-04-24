Jets coach Aaron Glenn sidesteps Aaron Rodgers drama with interesting response during post-draft presser

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn finally gave his response to Aaron Rodgers’ scathing criticisms of their last meeting. His response, according to new general manager Darren Mougey, was "perfect."

On the first night of the 2025 NFL Draft, Glenn and Mougey were looking to usher in a new era that came along with their new leadership appointments. Instead, they were forced to revisit the past.

Speaking to the media for the first time since Rodgers said he had felt disrespected following his final meeting with the pair in February, Glenn was asked whether he had any response to the four-time league MVP’s claims.

"Absolutely," he said with a big grin. "[Armand} Membou is a really good player, and I’m so excited he’s a Jet."

The remark mentioning the Jets’ first-round pick prompted Mougey to laugh, before he added as the presser wrapped, "That was perfect."

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" last week, Rodgers suggested that he had been caught off guard by Glenn’s callousness in their final meeting.

"That was an interesting two years, to say the least, but I figured that when I flew across the country on my own dime, that there was going to be a conversation. And the confusing thing to me – and the strange thing – was when I went out there I meet with the coach … we start talking, he runs out of the room."

Rodgers said that Glenn returned with Mougey, but the conversation took a quick turn.

"We sit down in the office, and I think we’re going to have this long conversation – I’ve flown across the country – and 20 seconds in he goes – I mean literally, I’m talking to the GM about something, and he leans to the end of his seat and goes, ‘So do you wanna play football?’"

Rodgers responded that he did, but was quickly met by Glenn’s already-made decision: "We’re going in a different direction at quarterback."

Mougey sidestepped questions on Monday, saying only that he was interested in speaking about the draft and "current Jets players."

In the first step toward moving on, the Jets selected Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou with the seventh overall pick. He allowed no sacks last season in 12 starts and should help provide protection for new quarterback Justin Fields.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.