Jemele Hill returns to ESPN's 'Around the Horn' before show's cancellation, jokes about previous firing

ESPN's "Around the Horn" is bringing back some of its old faces before its final show.

ESPN announced the show's cancellation in March, and its last show will be on May 23. So, on Thursday's episode, they brought back Jemele Hill, who anchored SportsCenter for a time before she was canned in 2018.

Hill was let go from the network due to social media posts about President Donald Trump and his supporters during his first presidency.

During the episode, host Tony Reali and the other panelists had a segment where they reacted to old takes from her, and Hill could not help but laugh at herself.

"I got a little bit nervous when I saw you were pulling up our tweets. Dude, I just came back, man!" she said.

The episode also featured the return of Kate Fagan, who left the network in 2018. Fagan made a plea for "trans kids" in sports.

"I know it's my last time on [the show], and I want to say something worthy of that platform, and that's trans kids deserve to play sports," she said . "Think about what you remember from your time playing sports. Ninety-nine percent of it is finding that jersey for the first time, your favorite number, community, joy, those high-fives.

"It's that moment when you have a great play with a teammate. It's the feeling of belonging. And it does not know gender. Trans kids deserve the same as everyone else does… Sports is joy. Sports is humanity. And the more people who have that, the better."

There is no law or order that bans transgender children from participating in sports. Trump signed an executive order in February that prohibits biological males identifying as girls or women from competing against biological females.

Shortly after it was announced the show was ending, former panelist Jay Mariotti , who was a regular on the show until a domestic violence arrest in 2010, said in an interview the show is being canceled because it went "woke."

There are now just 11 episodes left of the show, which is over 20 years old.