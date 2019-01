The Toronto Blue Jays placed outfielder Colby Rasmus on the 15-day disabled list with a left oblique strain, retroactive to Monday.

Rasmus suffered the injury while checking his swing during an at-bat against Oakland's A.J. Griffin on Saturday.

Rasmus is batting .273 with 18 homers and 60 RBI this season.

Additionally, the Jays recalled shortstop Munenori Kawasaki and selected the contract of outfielder Kevin Pillar from Triple-A Buffalo.