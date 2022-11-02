Jayme Hoskins, wife of Phillies star, buys beer for fans during World Series Game 3

Philadelphia Phillies fans were in a jubilant mood on Tuesday night as they pounded the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series, 7-0, and took a 2-1 lead in the matchup.

During the game at Citizens Bank Ballpark, Jayme Hoskins – the wife of Phillies star Rhys Hoskins– had a cool gesture for fans who took in the game. She was seen buying a case of beer for the faithful. Jayme Hoskins was photographed buying a case of Yuengling for some fans at the park.

While Jayme delivered for fans on the concourse, Rhys delivered at the plate.

He finished 1-for-4 with an RBI in the team’s shutout victory. He elevated his batting average in the postseason to .196. Though he is not exactly getting on base at an extensive clip, he has managed to hit six home runs during Philadelphia’s playoff run, including clutch dingers against the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series.

Philadelphia hit five home runs off Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. The team tagged him for all seven runs.

Game 4 begins on Wednesday night at 8:04 p.m. ET. Aaron Nola will take the bump for the Phillies after a disastrous last couple starts (11 earned runs combined, totaling 9.0 innings), as Cristian Javier will toe the rubber for Houston to avoid a serious 3-1 deficit. Javier has allowed just run in his last six appearances, spanning 29.2 innings (0.30 ERA).

Philadelphia is looking to win their first World Series since 2008 and their third in franchise history.

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.