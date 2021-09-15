Jay-Z, Jeff Bezos linked to potential ownership of Broncos

NFL sources expect the Denver Broncos to hit the market in 2022 after what the team says will be an "orderly determination of ownership," Front Office Sports reports.

The outlet reports that Pat Bowlen — who purchased the Broncos for $78 million in 1984 — died in June 2019, exposing a struggle for the future of the franchise among some of his seven daughters, including a lawsuit brought by two of them that was dismissed in July.

While the team is currently not for sale, sources tell Front Office Sports the family’s differences, combined with the purchase price — expected to be around $4 billion — will likely lead to a sale.

Two names that keep popping up as potential new NFL team owners are Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and rapper Jay-Z, although it wouldn’t be a collaborative effort.

Front Office Sports reports that a rep for the world’s richest man previously held talks for a 40% stake in the Washington Football Team. A source with knowledge of the situation told FOS that Bezos remains interested in NFL ownership.

Hip-hop’s first billionaire would need partners to purchase the Broncos, the outlet reports. Forbes estimated his net worth at around $1.4 billion after the sale of champagne brand Armand de Brignac — he owned 50% when it was acquired by LVMH for $650 million in March.

Sports attorney Richard Roth said there will be no shortage of suitors because NFL ownership is "definitely a status symbol" for the super-rich and because of how quickly franchises can significantly increase in value.

But, there is always a chance Bowlen’s descendants could keep it in the family.