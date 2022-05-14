Jarvis Landry to join New Orleans Saints: 'Let’s Be Legendary'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jarvis Landry is going home.

The five-time Pro Bowler announced on social media Friday he is joining the New Orleans Saints after becoming a free agent this offseason, ending a four-year stint with the Cleveland Browns .

TYRANN MATHIEU NEEDED TO LEAVE LOUISIANA AS TROUBLED KID 2013 – NOW HE’S READY FOR SAINTHOOD

"HOME!!! WHO DAT NATION SEE YOU SOON," Landry said in an Instagram post.

Saints’ quarterback Jameis Winston shared the post on Twitter.

"Let’s Be Legendary," Landry said in response.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Louisiana native was a standout at LSU and drafted with the 63rd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins . He led the league in receptions (112) in his final season with the Dolphins before being traded to the Browns in 2018.

Landry was instrumental in helping Cleveland end a playoff drought, but injury and offensive struggles contributed to his worst NFL season in 2021. The Browns released him in March after failed contract negotiations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Landry finished with 288 catches for 3,560 yards and 15 TDs with the Browns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.