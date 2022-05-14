Expand / Collapse search
Jarvis Landry to join New Orleans Saints: 'Let’s Be Legendary'

Landry was released by the Browns in March after failed contract negotiations

By Paulina Dedaj
Jarvis Landry is going home.

The five-time Pro Bowler announced on social media Friday he is joining the New Orleans Saints after becoming a free agent this offseason, ending a four-year stint with the Cleveland Browns

"HOME!!! WHO DAT NATION SEE YOU SOON," Landry said in an Instagram post. 

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) celebrates after scoring a 3-yard touchdown in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. 

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) celebrates after scoring a 3-yard touchdown in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland.  (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Saints’ quarterback Jameis Winston shared the post on Twitter. 

"Let’s Be Legendary," Landry said in response. 

The Louisiana native was a standout at LSU and drafted with the 63rd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He led the league in receptions (112) in his final season with the Dolphins before being traded to the Browns in 2018. 

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) against the Indianapolis Colts during a game at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Dec 27, 2015.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) against the Indianapolis Colts during a game at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Dec 27, 2015. (Steve Mitchell/USA Today Sports)

Landry was instrumental in helping Cleveland end a playoff drought, but injury and offensive struggles contributed to his worst NFL season in 2021. The Browns released him in March after failed contract negotiations. 

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry against the Las Vegas Raiders in Cleveland Nov. 1, 2020, 

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry against the Las Vegas Raiders in Cleveland Nov. 1, 2020,  (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

Landry finished with 288 catches for 3,560 yards and 15 TDs with the Browns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

