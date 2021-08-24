Ex-Nets center thinks he could've helped team beat Bucks in playoffs: 'I’m not gonna lie to you'

The Brooklyn Nets traded Jarrett Allen to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a deal that landed them James Harden in the middle of the season.

Allen was selected by the Nets in the 2017 NBA Draft and proved to be a formidable center. He averaged 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 234 games with Brooklyn. He only got to play with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving a handful of times before he was traded to the Cavaliers.

The 23-year-old told SiriusXM NBA Radio on Monday he thinks he could’ve helped the Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks in their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup.

"I feel like I could’ve helped them. I’m not saying I would have been the No. 1 piece, but I feel like I could have had a hand in helping [the Nets] get to the Finals. It crossed my mind a couple of times, I’m not gonna lie to you," Allen said.

Allen had a 2.1 defensive win share during the 2020-21 season – down from the 2019-20 season where he recorded 2.9 defensive win shares. He may have been able to be some kind of stopper against the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dominated the Nets inside the paint during the series.

Antetokounmpo averaged 31.9 points and 12.9 rebounds per game in the series. Most of his points came inside the three-point line. He only took 31 three-point attempts.

It’s unclear how much of a difference Allen would have made, but he’s definitely a major piece for the Cavaliers’ future.