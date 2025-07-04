Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Boxing

Jake Paul trolls opponent arrested by ICE with American flag emoji on social media

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr was arrested on Wednesday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Logan and Jake Paul discuss their love for the cameras Video

Logan and Jake Paul discuss their love for the cameras

Logan and Jake Paul discuss why they continue to be in front of the cameras leading up to the debut of their reality show.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jake Paul took a second win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this week.

Paul earned an official WBA cruiserweight ranking after defeating the boxing legend's son over the weekend in a unanimous decision - on Wednesday. Just four days after the bout, Chavez Jr. was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Paul, as usual, talked plenty of trash ahead of the fight, and after the news of the arrest circulated, Paul dropped the mic one final time on Chavez Jr.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jake Paul fighting Julio Chavez Jr

Jake Paul, left, moves in for a hit against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at the Honda Center. (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

After the news went around, Paul took to X to post an American flag emoji.

Paul's business partner, Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian, said in an interview with Fox News Digital shortly after Chavez Jr.'s arrest that the team knew "zero" about Chavez Jr.'s situation prior to his arrest.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the arrest on Thursday, noting Chavez Jr. was being processed for "expedited removal from the United States."

Chavez Jr. was arrested in Los Angeles in January 2024 and later convicted of possession of an assault weapon, and manufacturing or importing a short-barreled rifle, according to the statement. He had a prior U.S. criminal conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol in 2012.

He also has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for his alleged involvement with the Sinaloa Cartel trafficking firearms, ammunition and explosives, according to DHS officials.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr fights Jake Paul

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fights against Jake Paul at the Honda Center. (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

JAKE PAUL NOW ELIGIBLE FOR CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT AS HE OFFICIALLY ENTERS WBA CRUISERWEIGHT RANKINGS

While Chavez Jr. entered the U.S. legally in August 2023 on a B2 tourist visa, it expired in February 2024. 

In April 2024, he filed an application for Lawful Permanent Resident status. 

However, his application was based on his marriage to a U.S. citizen who is connected to the Sinaloa cartel through a prior relationship with the now-deceased son of the infamous cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, according to the statement.

In December 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services made a referral to ICE that Chavez Jr. was considered "an egregious public safety threat." 

DHS said Chavez Jr. reentered the country in January through the San Ysidro port of entry. However, after "multiple fraudulent statements on his application to become a Lawful Permanent Resident," he was deemed to be in the country illegally and removable on June 27.

Chavez is a former WBC middleweight champion and the son of the boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez, who held five different world titles in four different weight classes. 

Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. look on

Jake Paul, left, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. pose for photos following their press conference at Avalon Hollywood Theater on May 14, 2025 in Los Angeles. (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paul's win on Saturday resulted in him being ranked for the first time, coming in at No. 14 in the WBA cruiserweight rankings, now making him eligible for a title bout.

Scott Thompson and Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.