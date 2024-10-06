Jaguars' Gabe Davis held back by teammates from Trevor Lawrence during sideline spat: reports

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a rough time being in sync to start this 2024 NFL season, and that frustration boiled over on the sidelines between quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Gabe Davis against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The genesis of the rift came on the Jaguars’ first drive of the game, where they found themselves in a fourth-and-2 situation from the Indianapolis 26-yard line. Lawrence wasn’t able to connect with rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. to move the chains, turning the ball over on downs.

But during the play, Davis made a slant to the middle of the field, and he appeared wide open, though Lawrence delivered the ball to Thomas instead. Davis clapped his hands immediately in the direction of Lawrence.

Then, CBS sideline reporter Adita Kinkhabwala said during the broadcast that Lawrence threw a tablet, and Davis had to be held back by teammates from potentially escalating things with his quarterback.

Jacksonville, without a win this season, hasn’t had the best production on offense, but you never want to see teammates getting as frustrated as Davis and Lawrence were at each other.

But the first drive for the Jaguars in this one didn’t hurt them moving forward, as Lawrence orchestrated two scoring drives after that.

After a field goal on a 14-play drive that crushed 7:46 of first-half clock, Lawrence needed just one play to Thomas, who broke free from his defender and hit the jets for an 85-yard touchdown to take a 10-7 lead.

Things didn’t go well for Davis later in the half, though, as he fumbled on the drive following Thomas’ touchdown after a 21-yard catch.

The Jaguars looked better last week against the Houston Texans, but they still weren’t able to snap Lawrence’s losing streak, which moved to nine straight games without a victory dating back to last season.

However, with a divisional matchup against the Colts, the Jaguars find themselves in desperation mode, needing to get a victory on the win-loss record to keep their season afloat.

To do so, sideline spats are usually not the recipe for a win in the NFL.

