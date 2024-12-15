Kevin Owens hits Cody Rhodes with piledriver, Chelsea Green makes history at Saturday Night's Main Event

Cody Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship with a victory over Kevin Owens at Saturday Night’s Main Event in New York, but the fireworks really started after the match was over.

Rhodes used the chair Owens brought into the match after two referees were knocked out. He hit the patented Cross Rhodes finishing maneuver after Owens missed with a chair shot. As "The American Nightmare" celebrated, Owens returned to the ring to attack the champion.

Owens nailed Rhodes with an "illegal" package piledriver. Rhodes left the arena on a stretcher.

As Owens walked toward gorilla position, WWE chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque confronted Owens. Levesque shoved Owens as the two got nose-to-nose. WWE security guards had to separate the two as Levesque went to check on Rhodes.

It was the second time Owens used the package piledriver on a SmackDown superstar. He used it on Randy Orton, which left Orton down and out and also taken out of an arena on stretcher.

It’s unclear what the future held for both Owens and Rhodes in the aftermath.

Elsewhere, Chelsea Green made history with a win over Michin. Green rolled over Michin’s back in the corner and hit an incredible unpretty-her move and picked up the pinfall.

Green became the first United States women’s champion as WWE unveiled the midcard belt a few weeks ago.

It has been a long time coming for Green, who made her first appearance in WWE in 2014 before becoming a contestant on "Tough Enough" in 2015. She then made an impact with TNA Wrestling and Lucha Underground before she got a real chance with WWE NXT.

She was a surprising release in 2021 and eventually made a return to TNA and became a tag-team champion with Deonna Purrazzo in 2022. She returned to WWE in 2023 and became a tag-team champion with Sonya Deville and later Piper Niven.

Green entered the U.S. title tournament and defeated Blair Davenport and Bianca Belair in a triple-threat match and Bayley in a singles match to earn a chance at winning the title. She completed her dream on Saturday night, winning her first singles title.

Here are the rest of the results.

Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn via pinfall.

Liv Morgan def. Iyo Sky via pinfall to retain the Women’s World Championship.

Gunther def. Finn Balor and Damian Priest via pinfall to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.