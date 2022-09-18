Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets
Published

Jacob deGrom breaks 108-year-old MLB record in Mets win

DeGrom broke a record that has stood since 1914

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Jacob deGrom may very well be the best pitcher of this generation.

On Sunday, the New York Mets ace had his 40th straight start of allowing three or less earned runs, setting a new MLB record.

Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets pitches in the top of the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field in New York on Sept. 18, 2022.

Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets pitches in the top of the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field in New York on Sept. 18, 2022. (Michael Urakami/Getty Images)

Excluding openers, deGrom now has the most consecutive starts allowing no more than four earned runs since earned runs became a stat in 1913.

Jim Scott previously held the record for more than 100 years as he accomplished the feat from June 1, 1913, to June 4, 1914.

The last time deGrom allowed at least four earned runs in a game was back on Sept. 3, 2019. After that, he allowed just one earned run in his next 28 innings to clinch his second consecutive Cy Young Award.

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom (Sam Navarro-USA Today Sports)

DeGrom has numbers that have hardly ever been duplicated. In his last 103 starts (dating back to 2017), he has a 1.98 ERA and 888 strikeouts. He and Clayton Kershaw are the only pitchers in baseball history with a span of such numbers.

He has not had a season ERA over 2.50 since 2017.

The Mets earned their 93rd win of the season on Sunday behind deGrom's 13 strikeouts and two-RBI days from Jeff McNeil and Daniel Vogelbach. It's their most wins since their NL East-winning 97 wins in 2006.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves in New York on Aug. 7, 2022.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves in New York on Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

The Mets lead the NL East by a game over the Atlanta Braves but are tied in the loss column — the Braves are 91-55.

DeGrom's ERA currently sits at 2.32, and he has voiced that he will opt out of his deal to become a free agent in the offseason.