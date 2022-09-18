Jacob deGrom breaks 108-year-old MLB record in Mets win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jacob deGrom may very well be the best pitcher of this generation.

On Sunday, the New York Mets ace had his 40th straight start of allowing three or less earned runs, setting a new MLB record.

Excluding openers, deGrom now has the most consecutive starts allowing no more than four earned runs since earned runs became a stat in 1913.

Jim Scott previously held the record for more than 100 years as he accomplished the feat from June 1, 1913, to June 4, 1914.

The last time deGrom allowed at least four earned runs in a game was back on Sept. 3, 2019. After that, he allowed just one earned run in his next 28 innings to clinch his second consecutive Cy Young Award.

DeGrom has numbers that have hardly ever been duplicated. In his last 103 starts (dating back to 2017), he has a 1.98 ERA and 888 strikeouts. He and Clayton Kershaw are the only pitchers in baseball history with a span of such numbers.

He has not had a season ERA over 2.50 since 2017.

The Mets earned their 93rd win of the season on Sunday behind deGrom's 13 strikeouts and two-RBI days from Jeff McNeil and Daniel Vogelbach. It's their most wins since their NL East-winning 97 wins in 2006.

The Mets lead the NL East by a game over the Atlanta Braves but are tied in the loss column — the Braves are 91-55.

DeGrom's ERA currently sits at 2.32, and he has voiced that he will opt out of his deal to become a free agent in the offseason.