Italian authorities clash with soccer fans ahead of Champions League match

Napoli would defeat Frankfurt 3-0 in the Champions League match

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Violence broke out in the streets of Italy on Wednesday ahead of a UEFA Champions League match between Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Police in Naples had been on high alert as more than 600 fans from Frankfurt, Germany, arrived despite the city forgoing its allocation of tickets for the round-of-16 match in protest. According to The Associated Press, the numbers were boosted by Atalanta ultras, who have a storied rivalry with Napoli.

A police car burns during clashes with supporters of the Eitracht Frankfurt soccer team Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Naples, Italy, where their team is about to play a Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match against Naples.

A police car burns during clashes with supporters of the Eitracht Frankfurt soccer team Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Naples, Italy, where their team is about to play a Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match against Naples. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta)

Supporters of the Eitracht Frankfurt soccer team vandalize shops and street furniture as they clash with police Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Naples, Italy, where their team is about to play a Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match against Naples.

Supporters of the Eitracht Frankfurt soccer team vandalize shops and street furniture as they clash with police Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Naples, Italy, where their team is about to play a Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match against Naples. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta)

The German club was objecting to a decision by Naples authorities banning any fans who are residents of Frankfurt from buying tickets, following the unrest between supporters during the first leg of the Champions League in Germany.

It all came to a head Wednesday as car windows were broken and fans hurled flares, chairs and other objects as innocent bystanders took shelter in bars and restaurants.

Supporters of the Eitracht Frankfurt soccer team set a police car afire as they clash with police Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Naples, Italy, where their team is about to play a Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match against Naples.

Supporters of the Eitracht Frankfurt soccer team set a police car afire as they clash with police Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Naples, Italy, where their team is about to play a Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match against Naples. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta)

Police were in riot gear trying to quell the situation as several vehicles were lit up in flames.

Supporters of the Eitracht Frankfurt soccer team are subdued and carried away in a bus after clashing with police Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Naples, Italy, where their team is about to play a Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match against Naples.

Supporters of the Eitracht Frankfurt soccer team are subdued and carried away in a bus after clashing with police Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Naples, Italy, where their team is about to play a Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match against Naples. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta)

"I’m monitoring what has happened on our streets. An unacceptable climate of guerrilla warfare," Naples Mayor Gaetano Manfredi tweeted. "My thanks go to the police forces who acted to guarantee the safety of the citizens. I appeal to Neapolitans, be responsible."

Italian media reported at least 200 people were arrested.

Supporters of the Eitracht Frankfurt soccer team clash with police Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Naples, southern Italy, where their team is about to play a Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match against Naples.

Supporters of the Eitracht Frankfurt soccer team clash with police Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Naples, southern Italy, where their team is about to play a Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match against Naples. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta)

The match would go on and Napoli would win 3-0.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.