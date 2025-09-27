Israeli cycling team excluded from Italy event amid concerns of pro-Palestinian protests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Israel Premier Tech cycling team has been excluded from an upcoming race in Italy because of concerns over potentially disruptive pro-Palestine protests.

Organizers of the Giro dell'Emilia, which is scheduled for Oct. 4, made the decision after protesters repeatedly disrupted the recent Spanish Vuelta amid Israel Premier Tech's presence there. There, seven of the past 11 days of racing at the Vuelta were cut short or interrupted as Spain's government estimated that more than 100,000 people were on the streets in Madrid during the final stage this month.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The protesters said their actions were aimed at denouncing Israel's military campaign in Gaza, following Hamas' deadly attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

CRUZ SLAMS UN'S ISRAEL ‘GENOCIDE’ CHARGE, PUSHES FOR CONSEQUENCES

An Italian local politician, Roberta Li Calzi, a Bologna councilor, addressed the decision to remove the team.

"We believe that sport is a vehicle of universal values ​​of sharing, fair competition, solidarity between people," Li Calzi said Saturday. "We are satisfied to learn that this opinion is shared by the organization of the race, which today officially confirmed to us that the Israeli team will not take part in the Giro dell'Emilia.

"I thank them for this sensitivity, which I believe is shared by a large part of our community."

The team is co-owned by Israeli Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams. Its title sponsor, Premier Tech, a multinational company based in Quebec, said Thursday that it expects the team to be rebranded.

Meanwhile, the UEFA Europa League, Europe's biggest soccer body, is reportedly moving toward a vote to suspend Israel over the war in Gaza, according to The Associated Press .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A majority of UEFA’s 20-member executive committee is expected to support any vote in favor of suspending Israeli teams from international play, per the outlet. It would prevent the Israeli national team and club teams from playing in international competitions, including next year’s World Cup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .



