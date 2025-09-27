Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Israeli cycling team excluded from Italy event amid concerns of pro-Palestinian protests

Decision follows disruptions at Spanish Vuelta where protesters interrupted seven of 11 racing days

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Iran’s president refuses to affirm Israel’s right to exist Video

Iran’s president refuses to affirm Israel’s right to exist

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sits down with ‘The Story’ anchor Martha MacCallum to discuss rising tensions with Israel in this preview clip.

The Israel Premier Tech cycling team has been excluded from an upcoming race in Italy because of concerns over potentially disruptive pro-Palestine protests.

Organizers of the Giro dell'Emilia, which is scheduled for Oct. 4, made the decision after protesters repeatedly disrupted the recent Spanish Vuelta amid Israel Premier Tech's presence there. There, seven of the past 11 days of racing at the Vuelta were cut short or interrupted as Spain's government estimated that more than 100,000 people were on the streets in Madrid during the final stage this month.

Cyclers

A general view of Pierre-Andre Cote of Canada, Marco Frigo of Italy, Jan Hirt of Czech Republic, Nadav Raisberg of Israel, Jake Stewart of Great Britain, Ethan Vernon of Great Britain, Matthew Riccitello of The United States - White Best Young Rider Jersey and Team Israel - Premier Tech celebrate during the La Vuelta. (Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The protesters said their actions were aimed at denouncing Israel's military campaign in Gaza, following Hamas' deadly attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

CRUZ SLAMS UN'S ISRAEL ‘GENOCIDE’ CHARGE, PUSHES FOR CONSEQUENCES

A Pro-Palestinian protester

A Pro-Palestinian protester shows the police her concern for Gaza after protesters invaded the circuit of La Vuelta race in the center of Madrid during a protest against the participation of Israel Premier Tech team on September 14, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. The Vuelta, a three-week road cycling race in Spain, is boosting security for its final two stages in the Madrid area, after several previous stages have been disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters.  (Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

An Italian local politician, Roberta Li Calzi, a Bologna councilor, addressed the decision to remove the team.

"We believe that sport is a vehicle of universal values ​​of sharing, fair competition, solidarity between people," Li Calzi said Saturday. "We are satisfied to learn that this opinion is shared by the organization of the race, which today officially confirmed to us that the Israeli team will not take part in the Giro dell'Emilia.

"I thank them for this sensitivity, which I believe is shared by a large part of our community."

The team is co-owned by Israeli Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams. Its title sponsor, Premier Tech, a multinational company based in Quebec, said Thursday that it expects the team to be rebranded.

Meanwhile, the UEFA Europa League, Europe's biggest soccer body, is reportedly moving toward a vote to suspend Israel over the war in Gaza, according to The Associated Press.

Israel cycling, palestine protesters

Pro-Palestinian protestors and the Israel Premier Tech cycling team (Getty Images)

A majority of UEFA’s 20-member executive committee is expected to support any vote in favor of suspending Israeli teams from international play, per the outlet. It would prevent the Israeli national team and club teams from playing in international competitions, including next year’s World Cup. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

