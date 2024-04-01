Iowa's Caitlin Clark dazzles with 41 points to beat LSU, Angel Reese to reach Final Four

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The Iowa Hawkeyes got their revenge against the LSU Tigers, as Caitlin Clark’s 41 points led the way to a 94-87 Elite Eight victory to reach the Final Four.

Iowa lost the national championship to Angel Reese & Co. last season, but the No. 1-seeded Hawkeyes weren’t having it this time. And of course, it was Clark who had the most to say about it.

Clark was 13-for-29 from the field, draining 9-of-20 shots from beyond the arc. LSU guard Hailey Van Lith had some serious contests on those shots, especially the deep three-pointers Clark is known to dazzle with, but all she could do was shrug when she watched them go in.

But Clark wasn’t just launching shots in this game. She got teammates involved with 12 assists on her way to breaking the NCAA Tournament career record, which was at 137.

Iowa will await the winner of No. 1 USC and No. 3 UConn to see who their opponent will be in the Final Four.

This is a developing story. More to come…