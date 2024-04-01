Young Caitlin Clark fans revel in chance to see 'the GOAT'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

As Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes prepared to take on the LSU Tigers in the Elite Eight at MVP Arena – a rematch of last year's NCAA Championship game – young fans immediately made their way as close to the court as they could get to see her in action.

Clark has declared her intention to enter the WNBA, which means if the Hawkeyes lose Monday night, her college career comes to an end. But it's impossible not to recognize the impact she's having on and off the court.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

I had a chance to walk around the arena about 90 minutes before tip-off and speak to some of those fans. None of them could contain their smiles when I asked about their favorite player.

"She's a great basketball player, and she doesn't care what people think about her," one young girl said, donning a shirt with Caitlin Clark's #22 with the word "GOAT" written across her chest.

"She's the best shooter in the world and I hope to be like her someday," another fan gushed.

BAYLOR'S NICKI COLLEN PUSHES BACK ON WAPO PROFILE'S SHOT AT WOMEN'S BASKETBALL PROGRAM: 'NOTHING IS WITHERING'

Some of them talked about her basketball abilities. "I can't wait to see her shoot threes tonight!" one said, while another noted that she's "really skilled."

Other girls mentioned how much they appreciate her. "I really look up to her," one told me.

Perhaps one of the young fans summed it up best when I asked why she was so excited to see Caitlin Clark play tonight.

"Because she's the GOAT," she quickly responded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caitlin Clark's basketball career is far from over, but her impact is already being felt across the sporting world, especially in the eyes of the young girls watching.