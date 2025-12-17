IOC says Indonesia has not met requested guarantees after denying visas to Israeli gymnasts, violating policy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has aired out its current disagreement with the Indonesian government after Israeli gymnasts were prevented from entering the country for the World Championships in October.

The IOC confirmed to Fox News Digital that Indonesia hasn't agreed to any of the committee's requested guarantees in the aftermath of the incident.

"The IOC held meetings with World Gymnastics and the NOC of Indonesia to discuss the events which happened in October. So far, the IOC has not received the requested guarantees from the government," an IOC statement read.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Indonesian Embassy in the U.S. for comment.

The IOC previously condemned the country for its denial of visas to the Israeli athletes and declared it a breach of the international charter. All conversation about Indonesia hosting a future Olympics was terminated, and the IOC HAD advised global organizers not to schedule any major events in the country.

"These actions deprive athletes of their right to compete peacefully and prevent the Olympic movement from showing the power of sport," the IOC executive board said in a statement in October. "The IOC’s principled position is very clear: All eligible athletes, teams and sports officials must be able to participate in international sports competitions and events without any form of discrimination from the host country, in accordance with the Olympic Charter and the fundamental principles of nondiscrimination, autonomy and political neutrality that govern the Olympic Movement."

The Indonesian government cited safety concerns for its decision to deny the Israel team visas, warning of potential threats within its country to the safety of the Israeli athletes and risk the safety of others.

However, Team Israel claimed its own country's security detail determined the country was safe to enter, and cleared its athletes to travel there.

"We received authorization from the Israeli Security Authorities to participate in the World Championship subject to the necessary security protocols in place. From our side all preparations were complete - Registration process, Entry Visas to Indonesia and Israeli Security Authorities confirmation," the Israel Gymnastics Federation (IGF) previously told Fox News Digital.

Israel men's gymnast Eyal Indig previously recalled the days leading up to their visa denial in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"The formal reason given by the Indonesian government was that us participating would endanger us, and the other national delegations," Indig said. "For us, it was very strange… That same security did a scan one week before our flight, in Indonesia, they were in Indonesia, and they authorized everything in terms of security. So we had full authorization from Israel security's team, and you can believe me that they wouldn't authorize anything that wasn't safe. And our federation kept telling us it was safe."

Indig later called Indonesia's decision, "a blatant incident of discrimination on the basis of nationality."

Israel women's gymnast Lihie Raz told Fox News Digital, "We were disappointed and frustrated, because for us, sports is a place that is free of politics."

Indonesian Minister of Sport Erick Thohir previously defended his country's decision in a statement in the final week of October.

"We adhere to the principle of maintaining security, public order and the public interest in hosting every international event," Thohir said.

Indonesia was previously stripped of its right to host the under-20 World Cup when the governor of Bali refused to host Team Israel in a game.