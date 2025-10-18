Indonesia's treatment of Israeli gymnasts prompts criticism but also acceptance from sport's global chief

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Controversy grew over the Indonesian government's denial of visas to the Israeli national gymnastics team Saturday, when the President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) spoke out about it.

FIG President Morinari Watanabe addressed the situation at a press conference early Saturday morning, saying he agrees with recent concern over the situation that was expressed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in a statement Friday, ahead of the 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, which begins Sunday.

"I agree [with] the statement of the IOC," Watanabe said. "Sports is separate from politics. All athletes have an equal right to participate in the sports event. The IOC and FIG must protect that right. This is for the Olympic charter we are writing."

Watanabe added that FIG "deeply regrets" the lack of protection for the Israeli gymnasts, but indicated respect for the Indonesian government's decision.

"At FIG we deeply regret that we are unable to protect the rights of one country's athletes this time. But on the other hand, with the global situation changing, how to protect participating athletes is a challenge," he said.

"We have heard from the Indonesian government that this was a measure of ensuring safety of participating athletes, including one country's athletes, and also people of the city, Jakarta city, so the reason is not political, this is what we are hear[ing]."

FIG Secretary General Nicolas Buompane added that the organization was also made aware of groups that could pose a threat with the Israeli team present.

"It's true that there have been some groups here in Indonesia that were not happy to see the delegation of Israel coming and then made threats. So this is something that has been taken into account seriously," Buompane said.

"What about the security of all participants? This is also something we commit to in our statutes, to ensure the security of all participants. So it's a difficult one. And when we look at the last weeks, there were several events that happen."

Buompane cited several other instances of violence occurring at international sporting events that included the Israeli national team in recent months. These instances included pro-Palestinian protests at the Tour de Spain, which caused the event to be temporarily halted amid protests over Israeli cyclists, and soccer games featuring Israeli teams.

"The last days have been difficult, but we did everything we could, especially the president, non-stop, trying to find solution whatsoever, and then at a certain point you end in a situation where there is nothing more you can do," Buompane said.

Watanabe and Buompane were asked if they considered the Indonesian government's decision a breach of FIG statutes that protect the equal treatment and inclusion of every nation's athletes, and if that would prompted consequences for the Indonesian gymnastics federation.

Buompane indicated that they did not consider it a breach, claiming other statutes that prioritize safety must also be considered.

"So it's a violation in a way, but we have a defense on that, too. Because you can not just extract one article, which is the one everybody's pointing out at this moment in time, because there are others that will help us defend ourselves," he said.

The IOC's Friday statement directly condemned the Indonesia government's decision.

"The IOC’s principled position is very clear: All eligible athletes, teams and sports officials must be able to participate in international sports competitions and events without any form of discrimination from the host country, in accordance with the Olympic Charter and the fundamental principles of nondiscrimination, autonomy and political neutrality that govern the Olympic Movement," the IOC's statement said.

"It is therefore the direct responsibility of the host country, the organizer and the sports organizations directly concerned to make sure that this principle is fully respected and that all necessary assurances are provided by the relevant authorities of the host country in advance."

The IOC also claimed its officials will discuss the situation with Indonesia at its next meeting.

"Sport must remain a safe space for athletes to fulfill their dreams; and athletes must not be held responsible for political decisions," the statement added.

On Tuesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected Israel's request for intervention.

The Israel Gymnastics Federation (IGF) released a statement addressing the sanction.

"The rules are clear, and Indonesia's actions constitute a blatant violation of them. It is inconceivable that a country can bar another nation from competing in a World Championship while the governing bodies stand by," the statement read, via the BBC.

"This decision undermines the very foundations of sport and fair competition, and it delivers a severe blow to the morale of the gymnasts and staff who have worked tirelessly for this moment."

Indonesia was previously stripped of its right to host football's Under-20 World Cup when the governor of Bali refused to host Team Israel in a game.