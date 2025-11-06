Expand / Collapse search
Auburn Tigers

Hugh Freeze's daughter reveals father's health struggles leading up to Auburn firing

Last Sunday, Auburn announced that Hugh Freeze was dismissed

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Auburn's 10-3 loss to Kentucky this past Saturday marked Hugh Freeze's final game at the helm of the Tigers' football program.

"Coach Freeze is a man of integrity, and we are appreciative of his investment in Auburn and his relentless work over the last three years in bolstering our roster," Auburn athletic director John Cohen said in a statement Sunday.

Madi Freeze, the daughter of the now-former Auburn coach, revealed she was concerned about her father's well-being in the months leading up to his dismissal.

Hugh Freeze before a college football game

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze on the field before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on October 25, 2025 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

In a social media video, Madi said her father's health declined in the months following an early-stage prostate cancer diagnosis. Freeze's diagnosis was made public in February.

Due to early detection, doctors believe Freeze's cancer "is very treatable and curable," according to a statement from the school. At the time, the 56-year-old was given the go-ahead to continue his coaching duties during his treatment.

"In some twisted way, there’s a relief factor for me personally because I’ve watched my dad’s health just deteriorate over this," she said in a video shared on TikTok. "Other people can see it, I know y’all can see it, he’s not healthy."

Hugh Freeze argues with referee

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze talks with a game official during the third quarter against the South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. (John Reed/Imagn Images)

She added that Freeze is scheduled to undergo procedures. "I’m thankful there’s relief that my dad finally gets to have the surgeries that he needs, and they’re scheduled, and he’s going to get healthy."

Madi attends Auburn. While she expressed admiration for the school, she also suggested her father was not fully appreciated during his coaching tenure.

"We loved Auburn, and the second we got here, everybody was very adamant that if you love Auburn, it will love you back," she said. "Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for us…. We don’t wish bad upon them, but we do hope that they turn to the Lord and find Jesus."

Hugh Freeze looks panged

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze walks off the field after a loss to Kentucky in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Alabama. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Freeze departed Liberty after the 2022 season and joined Auburn. He coached the Tigers to a 6-7 record in his first season on the sidelines. Auburn won five games under Freeze in 2024.

Auburn fell to 4-5 on the year after the Week 10 defeat to the Wildcats.

Freeze finished his two-plus seasons at Auburn with a 15-19 record.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

