Hugh Freeze's daughter reveals father's health struggles leading up to Auburn firing

Auburn's 10-3 loss to Kentucky this past Saturday marked Hugh Freeze's final game at the helm of the Tigers' football program.

"Coach Freeze is a man of integrity, and we are appreciative of his investment in Auburn and his relentless work over the last three years in bolstering our roster," Auburn athletic director John Cohen said in a statement Sunday.

Madi Freeze, the daughter of the now-former Auburn coach, revealed she was concerned about her father's well-being in the months leading up to his dismissal.

In a social media video, Madi said her father's health declined in the months following an early-stage prostate cancer diagnosis. Freeze's diagnosis was made public in February.

Due to early detection, doctors believe Freeze's cancer "is very treatable and curable," according to a statement from the school. At the time, the 56-year-old was given the go-ahead to continue his coaching duties during his treatment.

"In some twisted way, there’s a relief factor for me personally because I’ve watched my dad’s health just deteriorate over this," she said in a video shared on TikTok. "Other people can see it, I know y’all can see it, he’s not healthy."

She added that Freeze is scheduled to undergo procedures. "I’m thankful there’s relief that my dad finally gets to have the surgeries that he needs, and they’re scheduled, and he’s going to get healthy."

Madi attends Auburn. While she expressed admiration for the school, she also suggested her father was not fully appreciated during his coaching tenure.

"We loved Auburn, and the second we got here, everybody was very adamant that if you love Auburn, it will love you back," she said. "Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for us…. We don’t wish bad upon them, but we do hope that they turn to the Lord and find Jesus."

Freeze departed Liberty after the 2022 season and joined Auburn. He coached the Tigers to a 6-7 record in his first season on the sidelines. Auburn won five games under Freeze in 2024.

Auburn fell to 4-5 on the year after the Week 10 defeat to the Wildcats.

Freeze finished his two-plus seasons at Auburn with a 15-19 record.

