Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Latin America
Published

Honduras soccer riot leaves 3 dead, at least 10 injured, officials say

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

At least three people were killed and 10 were injured after riots broke out Saturday night in the capital of Honduras before a soccer game between two rival teams, officials said.

The violence erupted outside the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa before the match between the Motagua and Olympia soccer clubs, after crowds threw objects at the Motagua team bus. Three players on the team were injured when the glass windows shattered, according to the team.

Spectators react from tear gas after three people died in riots before a soccer match when the fans attacked a bus carrying one of the teams, at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 17, 2019.

Spectators react from tear gas after three people died in riots before a soccer match when the fans attacked a bus carrying one of the teams, at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 17, 2019. (REUTERS/Stringer)

Fighting then continued inside and outside the National Stadium after officials canceled the game due to the bus incident.

LIVERPOOL GOALIE ADRIAN MAY MISS NEXT ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH AFTER PITCH-INVADER INCIDENT

“Three people died and seven were shot and stabbed. One of them is a boy," local hospital spokeswoman Laura Schoenherr told the Reuters news agency. "Three of the injured adults are in critical condition."

Firefighters carry a woman after three people died in riots before a soccer match when the fans attacked a bus carrying one of the teams, at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Firefighters carry a woman after three people died in riots before a soccer match when the fans attacked a bus carrying one of the teams, at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. (REUTERS/Stringer)

The Motagua club shared pictures on Twitter of the inside of the damaged bus after the attack.

The team also shared photos of the injured players who had to be transported to an area hospital and treated for facial wounds. They were identified as Emilio Izaguirre, Roberto Moreira and Jonathan Rougier.

SAM KERR FOCUSED ON LEADING RED STARS TO NWSL TITLE

“Reprehensible and lamentable,” the Motagua club said in another tweet with photos of the damage.

Around 10,000 people were in the stadium as violence developed outside, with many later getting caught in a stampede as police used tear gas to try to get control of the crowd, the BBC reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The country's ministry of security told Reuters it had set up "five rings of security" before the game.

Police officers keep watch after three people died in riots before a soccer match in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Police officers keep watch after three people died in riots before a soccer match in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. (REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera)

The president of Olympia club, Rafael Villeda, told the local press that he would meet with the leadership of the National League and Motagua to decide on the future of the game, according to the news agency.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed