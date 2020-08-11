Hilary Tisch, daughter of Giants co-owner, dead at 36

Giants co-owner Steve Tisch announced Monday the death of his daughter Hilary Anne Tisch following a bout with depression. She was 36.

“Hilary was a kind, caring and beautiful person,” Tisch said in the statement. “Her mother, sisters, brothers and I are devastated by her passing. It leaves a hole in our hearts and our lives. She, like so many others, bravely fought the disease of depression for as long as she could. We love and will miss her dearly. Our family is utterly heartbroken and is mourning its tragic loss. We ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Hilary’s love for antique jewelry inspired her to become a jewelry designer and gemologist, according to the family. She was a founding partner of Doen and shopdoen.com and volunteered with Operation Smile.

Giants co-owner John Mara released the following statement:

“On behalf of the Mara family and the rest of the Giants organization, I want to express our deepest sympathy to Steve and his family. Our hearts are heavy for their loss of Hilary. We pray for their peace and comfort.”

In addition to her father Steve, Hilary is survived by her mother, Patsy Tisch, and her siblings Will Tisch and his wife Grace, Elizabeth Tisch, Holden Tisch and Zachary Tisch.