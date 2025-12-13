Heisman hopeful reflects on decision not to play for Michigan after Sherrone Moore saga

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeremiyah Love was almost a Michigan Wolverine.

A four-star recruit in high school, the Wolverines gave him an offer, but he ultimately decided on Notre Dame.

It's hardly a decision he regrets, as he turned himself into a first-round draft prospect. But in case that wasn't enough, Michigan found itself in the middle of a major controversy this week.

Head coach Sherrone Moore was fired after it was found he was having an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. Hours later, he was jailed and eventually charged with home invasion and stalking.

The Heisman Trophy finalist reflected on his decision to pass on Michigan in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

"I mean, I loved Michigan. Michigan was a great school, a great program. They had a lot of great people there. It just wasn't the place for me," Love said. "I don't want to say I'm glad I didn't go there, but I think I made the right decision to pick Notre Dame as far as any other school, because Notre Dame was just the right place for me."

In more ways than one, it seems like Love made the right choice.

Prosecutors accused Moore of contacting the staffer via phone calls and texts after they broke up on Monday, prompting the woman to contact the University of Michigan and cooperate in its investigation. Moore was subsequently fired from his position as head football coach, which prosecutors said prompted him to show up at her home.

Moore allegedly "barged" his way into the victim's residence shortly after Michigan fired him for cause due to an "inappropriate relationship" with a staff member. Moore allegedly grabbed butter knives and a pair of kitchen scissors and began threatening his own life. According to prosecutors, Moore allegedly told the staffer, "My blood is on your hands" and "You ruined my life."

Moore married his wife in 2015, and they have three daughters.

The judge in the case granted Moore a $25,000 bond with conditions that included regular mental health treatment, being fitted with a GPS tracking device, no contact of any kind with the victim and remaining in Michigan.

Moore's next court date is on Jan. 22.

Fox News Digital's Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

