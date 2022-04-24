Guardians' Myles Straw says Yankees have the 'worst fan base on the planet' after ugly incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw blasted New York Yankees fans Saturday after an ugly incident at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Fans in the notoriously rowdy right field bleachers at the stadium pelted Cleveland outfielders with high-priced concessions in a chaotic scene moments after New York rallied for a 6-5 win.

The chaos started with one out in the ninth inning when Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored a game-tying double that went over the head of Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan, who crashed into the left field fence.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Yankees fans then started hurling insults at the injured player, said Guardians outfielder Oscar Mercado. Those insults prompted fellow outfielder Myles Straw to scale the left field wall to confront a fan.

"When someone goes headfirst into a wall … just take a breath and let him get his feet under [him]," Straw said, via The Athletic. "His chin was messed up. His forehead was messed up. Just give him a breather. … When someone’s hurt, that’s not something to joke about."

Straw couldn't recall his exact words when he approached the fans.

"If I were to do it again, I probably would have said the same thing," he said.

YANKEES FANS HURL TRASH AT GUARDIANS PLAYERS

"I was just hot at that point," he added. "Just basically telling them, ‘Be quiet. Shut up. There’s no business, what you’re saying to this guy right now.’"

After the initial incident, play resumed and Yankees pinch hitter Gleyber Torres lined a single to right-center for the game-winner.

As Mercado and Straw chased the ball in the gap, several fans began throwing objects at them, which Straw described as a "beer parade."

"You could see [the debris] coming from a mile away," Straw said, via the outlet. "So just trying to avoid the beer cans. And our bullpen was getting hit with them, too. It doesn’t surprise me."

After the game, Straw said the Yankees fans were "classless," and called them the "worst fan base on the planet."

Mercado noted a beer can nearly hit him in the face, but he caught it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They need to be held accountable, and I think there should be rules set up for that because that’s ridiculous and that should not happen," Mercado said of the fans. "Say whatever you want to say and do whatever you want to do. But, at the end of the day, there’s got to be consequences for behavior like that."

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report